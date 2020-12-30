TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index climbed alongside U.S. markets as energy and mining stocks rose in midday trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.13 points at 17,569.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 173.26 points at 30,508.93, the S&P 500 index was up 13.59 points at 3,740.63, while the Nasdaq composite was up 35.92 points at 12,886.14.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.35 cents US compared with 78.09 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude contract was up 18 cents US at US$48.18 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down a tenth of a cent US at about $2.44 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$6.50 at US$1,889.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up about 1.5 cents US at $3.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020.