TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was little changed in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets surged higher and the loonie rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.07 points at 16,212.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 413.44 points at 27,866.10. The S&P 500 index was up 40.74 points at 3,376.21, while the Nasdaq composite was up 146.28 points at 11,231.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.03 cents US compared with 74.68 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was up 37 cents at US$39.66 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down less than a cent at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.00 at US$1,899.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up five cents at US$3.04 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2020