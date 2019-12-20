NEW YORK -- TORONTO - Canada's main stock index moved up to hit a record close, while three indexes in New York all set new highs for the second consecutive day.

The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 54.40 points to 17,118.44, after going as high as 17,166.02 in earlier trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 78.13 points to 28,455.09. The S&P 500 index added 15.85 points to 3,221.22, while the Nasdaq composite moved up 37.74 points to 8,924.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.96 cents US compared with an average of 76.21 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude contract dropped 74 cents to US$60.44 per barrel and the January natural gas contract gained 5.5 cents to roughly US$2.33 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract fell US$3.50 to US$1,480.90 an ounce and the March copper contract retreated about two cents to roughly US$2.81 a pound.