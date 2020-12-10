TORONTO -- Strength in the energy sector helped Canada's main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil climbed, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.42 points at 17,562.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.81 points at 30,052.00. The S&P 500 index was up 3.16 points at 3,675.98, while the Nasdaq composite was up 79.87 points at 12,418.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.63 cents US compared with 78.11 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was up US$2.03 at US$47.55 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$2.57 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up 70 cents at US$1,839.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020.