TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in early trading, weighed down by losses in the financial sector, while the loonie climbed higher against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index down 47.82 points at 16,657.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 114.82 points at 28,539.05. The S&P 500 index was down 3.43 points at 3,504.58, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.89 points at 11,701.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.53 cents US compared with 76.35 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was up 26 cents at US$43.23 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.53 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 90 cents at US$1,975.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.05 a pound.