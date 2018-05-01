Retailer Roots plans to open two new stores in Washington, D.C., area
The storefront of a Roots location in Toronto is pictured on September 14 , 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 8:02AM EDT
TORONTO -- Retailer Roots Corp. plans to open two new stores in the Washington, D.C., area in August.
The company says the new shops are part of its target to have 10 to 14 new U.S. locations by the end of next year.
One store will be in Washington's Georgetown neighbourhood, while the other location will be in Pentagon City, a mall in Arlington, Va.
Roots, which listed its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange last year, is working to expand in North America and internationally.
In addition to the new stores in the U.S., Roots is looking open up to 10 more locations in Canada by the end of its 2019 financial year.
It's also eyeing international markets, hoping to add up to 25 new locations in Taiwan and China, and build a presence in Singapore and Malaysia in the same time frame.
