TORONTO -- Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is promoting Gregory Craig to the job of chief financial officer, replacing Dean McCann, who is retiring.

Craig is president of Canadian Tire Financial Services and president and chief executive of Canadian Tire Bank.

He takes over the new job on March 2.

McCann will continue as a director of Canadian Tire Bank and a trustee of CT REIT.

The company also announced that Mahes Wickramasinghe will become president of Canadian Tire Financial Services and president and chief executive of Canadian Tire Bank.

Wickramasinghe joined Canadian Tire in 2014 as an executive vice-president and chief corporate officer, overseeing corporate strategy, risk management, and international operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2020.