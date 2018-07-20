Ottawa says Japan has resumed Canadian wheat imports after temporary suspension
Racers ride past a wheat field during stage two of the Tour of Alberta cycling race in Devon, Alta., on Thursday September 5, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 2:48PM EDT
Ottawa says Japan has ended its temporary suspension of Canadian wheat imports.
Japan had halted shipments after some unauthorized genetically modified wheat was found in southern Alberta.
Ottawa says the decision marks an end to all international trade actions arising from the discovery on June 14.
South Korea resumed shipments late last month.
Modified wheat is not approved for commercial use in Canada.
The Canadian government says the unauthorized wheat was not present in the food or animal feed system, or anywhere other than where it was discovered.
