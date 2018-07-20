

The Canadian Press





Ottawa says Japan has ended its temporary suspension of Canadian wheat imports.

Japan had halted shipments after some unauthorized genetically modified wheat was found in southern Alberta.

Ottawa says the decision marks an end to all international trade actions arising from the discovery on June 14.

South Korea resumed shipments late last month.

Modified wheat is not approved for commercial use in Canada.

The Canadian government says the unauthorized wheat was not present in the food or animal feed system, or anywhere other than where it was discovered.