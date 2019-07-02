OPEC confident non-members will back oil cut extension
A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on Oct. 29, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 5:38AM EDT
VIENNA -- Major oil producing nations are meeting in Vienna for a second day, with OPEC members expressing confidence that non-members of the cartel will sign off on a deal to extend cuts for another nine months.
Member nations of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday agreed to the extension in a bid to keep oil prices from sagging as the cartel faces a weakening outlook for global demand.
Heading in to meetings Tuesday with major non-members like Russia, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said he was "100%" sure the cut would be approved by them.
He says "I'm very positive, very optimistic, and I think we are in a very good place today."
Key non-member Russia already said Monday that it backs the extension.
