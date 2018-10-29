Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers vow to reduce provincial trade barriers
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe (left) and Ontario Premier Doug Ford hold a joint news conference after a meeting at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, October 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 1:07PM EDT
TORONTO - The premiers of Ontario and Saskatchewan say they are working together to reduce trade barriers between their provinces.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his Saskatchewan counterpart Scott Moe say they have signed a memorandum of understanding on the issue.
The two premiers made the announcement at a joint news conference in Toronto.
Ford says that Canada has focused on free trade with the United States at the expense of internal trade.
The two leaders are already joined in the opposition to Ottawa's carbon pricing plan for provinces that don't have their own system in place by next year.
Both provinces have launched legal challenges to the federal plan and are intervening in each other's cases.
