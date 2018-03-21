

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The energy sector boosted Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading as the price of oil surged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.83 points to 15,671.19, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.05 points to 24,701.22. The S&P 500 index was down 0.14 of a point to 2,716.80 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 5.36 points to 7,369.66.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.12 cents US, up from an average price of 76.47 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.16 to US$64.70 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down one cent to US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$9.40 to US$1,321.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up one cent to US$3.05 a pound.