TORONTO -- Strength in the energy, financial and metals and mining sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index to a triple-digit advance in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 130.26 points at 17,517.66.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 174.48 points at 30,036.03. The S&P 500 index was up 26.98 points at 3,674.47, while the Nasdaq composite was up 88.78 points at 12,528.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.50 cents US compared with 78.39 cents US on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was up 31 cents at US$47.30 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$21.20 at US$1,853.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.53 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020