

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The heavyweight financial, industrial and materials sectors weighed on stocks in Toronto as Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 69.74 points at 16,472.25.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 115.61 points at 26,806.51. The S&P 500 index was down 13.71 points at 2,976.70, while the Nasdaq composite was down 59.16 points at 8,102.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.42 cents US compared with an average of 76.34 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was up 58 cents at US$58.09 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.39 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down 60 cents at US$1,399.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 0.45 of a cent US$2.67 a pound.