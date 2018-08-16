North American stock markets rebound, Toronto posts triple-digit gain
TMX Group tickers zoom across banners in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 11:43AM EDT
TORONTO - The energy and resource sectors helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit increase in late-morning trading, bouncing back from Wednesday's move lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 121.48 points at 16,269.98.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 341.96 points at 25,504.37. The S&P 500 index was up 21.31 points at 2,839.68, while the Nasdaq composite was up 46.95 at 7,821.07.
The Canadian dollar was down at 76.10 cents US compared with an average of 76.12 cents US on Thursday.
The September crude contract was up a penny at US$65.02 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down four cents at $2.90 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.50 at US$1,187.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up seven cents at $2.63 a pound.
