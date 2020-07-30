TORONTO -- North American stock markets made back some of their earlier losses today, ending the trading day relatively flat.

The S&P/TSX composite index inched up 4.63 points at 16,299.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average shed 225.92 points to 26,313.65. The S&P 500 index fell 12.22 points to 3,246.22, while the Nasdaq composite advanced 44.87 points to 10,587.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.45 US compared with 74.85 on Wednesday.

The September crude contract declined US$1.35 to US$39.92 per barrel and the September natural gas contract fell about 10 cents to nearly US$1.83 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract shed US$9.90 to US$1,966.80 an ounce and the September copper contract fell about a penny to US$2.91 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.