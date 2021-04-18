TORONTO -- Losses in the technology and energy sectors weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in midday trading as Canada's main stock index slumped and U.S. stock markets stepped back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 113.44 points at 19,237.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 131.36 points at 34,069.31. The S&P 500 index was down 24.83 points at 4,160.64, while the Nasdaq composite was down 170.92 points at 13,881.42.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.87 cents US compared with 79.98 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was up 12 cents at US$63.31 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.73 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$8.10 at US$1,772.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 8.3 cents at US$4.25 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021