TORONTO -- Losses in the heavyweight industrial sector led the way down as Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading and U.S. stock markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 60.25 points at 16,213.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 97.73 points at 28,211.06. The S&P 500 index was down 7.54 points at 3,435.58, while the Nasdaq composite was down 20.84 points at 11,495.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.17 cents US compared with 76.12 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was down US$1.41 at US$40.29 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$3.00 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$15.30 at US$1,930.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.19 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020