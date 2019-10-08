

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The energy sector led Canada's main stock index lower, while U.S. stock markets pulled back in the face of increased tensions ahead of U.S.-China trade talks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 131.98 points at 16,289.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 250.44 points at 26,227.58. The S&P 500 index was down 30.69 points at 2,908.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 81.35 points at 7,874.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.06 cents US compared with an average of 75.15 cents US on Monday.

The November crude contract was down 31 cents at US$52.44 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 2.4 cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.30 at US$1,508.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.1 of a cent at US$2.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.