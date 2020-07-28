TORONTO -- North American stock markets dipped in early morning trading while gold settled down after setting another record high.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.09 points at 16,108.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 108.20 points at 26,476.57. The S&P 500 index was down 7.49 points at 3,231.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 42.34 points at 10,493.93.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.73 cents US compared with 74.75 cents on Monday.

The September crude contract was down 47 cents at US$41.13 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 7.8 cents at US$1.86 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 80 cents at US$1,931.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at nearly US$2.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.