Business

    • Shell investigating a 'potential cybersecurity incident'

    The price of a litre of gasoline of $1.579 is displayed on a sign at a Shell gas station in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday April 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The price of a litre of gasoline of $1.579 is displayed on a sign at a Shell gas station in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday April 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    Oil and gas giant Shell says it is investigating a possible cybersecurity "incident."

    "On May 29, Shell was made aware of a potential cybersecurity incident," a Shell spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email on Thursday. "An internal investigation is underway to fully understand the details of the potential cybersecurity incident."

    The spokesperson would not confirm whether customer data had been leaked, if the incident would affect company operations or any other details about the scale or nature of the incident. Shell is a multinational company headquartered in London, England, and operating in more than 70 countries.

    Last month, cybercriminals stole files from the corporate head office of retailer London Drugs, resulting in the closure for several days of all of the chain's 79 stores in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

    The attackers released some of the data last week after the company refused to pay a ransom.

    With files from The Canadian Press 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News