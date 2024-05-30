Shell investigating a 'potential cybersecurity incident'

Oil and gas giant Shell says it is investigating a possible cybersecurity "incident."

"On May 29, Shell was made aware of a potential cybersecurity incident," a Shell spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email on Thursday. "An internal investigation is underway to fully understand the details of the potential cybersecurity incident."

The spokesperson would not confirm whether customer data had been leaked, if the incident would affect company operations or any other details about the scale or nature of the incident. Shell is a multinational company headquartered in London, England, and operating in more than 70 countries.

Last month, cybercriminals stole files from the corporate head office of retailer London Drugs, resulting in the closure for several days of all of the chain's 79 stores in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The attackers released some of the data last week after the company refused to pay a ransom.

With files from The Canadian Press