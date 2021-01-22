TORONTO -- Energy stocks led a broad-based decline in Canada's main stock index in late morning, while U.S. stocks were also in the red and the loonie moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 108.28 points at 17,807.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 200.4 points at 30,975.61, the S&P 500 index was down 13.13 points at 3,839.94, while the Nasdaq composite was down 21.25 points at 13,509.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.64 cents US compared with 79.2 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract was down 72 cents US at US$52.41 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 3.7 cents US at US$2.46 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$10.60 at $1,855.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down about two cents at US$3.63 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2021