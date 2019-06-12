

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock markets fell midweek on heightened concerns about a trade deal with China and crude oil prices hitting their lowest level in nearly five months.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 21.52 points to 16,227.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.68 points at 26,004.83. The S&P 500 index was down 5.88 points at 2,879.84, while the Nasdaq composite was down 29.85 points at 7,792.72.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average of 75.17 cents US compared with an average of 75.37 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was down US$2.13 at US$51.14 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 1.3 cents at US$2.39 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$5.60 at US$1,336.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 1.75 cents at US$2.65 a pound.