

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The materials and energy sectors helped Canada's main stock index to outpace U.S. markets which were essentially flat on concerns about a trade deal with China.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 32.50 points at 16,248.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.17 points at 26,048.51. The S&P 500 index was down 1.01 points at 2,885.72, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.60 points at 7,822.57.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.31 cents US compared with an average of 75.37 cents US on Monday.

The July crude contract was up one cent at US$53.22 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 4.2 cents at US$2.40 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.90 at US$1,331.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up one cent at US$2.67 a pound.