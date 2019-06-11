Materials, energy help TSX outpace U.S. markets weighed by China concerns
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 12:39AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 11, 2019 4:33PM EDT
TORONTO -- The materials and energy sectors helped Canada's main stock index to outpace U.S. markets which were essentially flat on concerns about a trade deal with China.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 32.50 points at 16,248.76.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.17 points at 26,048.51. The S&P 500 index was down 1.01 points at 2,885.72, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.60 points at 7,822.57.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.31 cents US compared with an average of 75.37 cents US on Monday.
The July crude contract was up one cent at US$53.22 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 4.2 cents at US$2.40 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$1.90 at US$1,331.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up one cent at US$2.67 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Materials, energy help TSX outpace U.S. markets weighed by China concerns
- Alberta to bring in bill in fall to help First Nations invest in energy projects
- Building materials helped spread Grenfell fire, U.S. suit says
- Protester storms stage at Global Petroleum Show in Calgary
- China mum on Trump-Xi meeting as Huawei says sales slowing