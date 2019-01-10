N.B. cannabis retailer lays off staffers as 'operational needs' become clear
Shoppers, heading from a nearby grocery store, walk past one of the two Cannabis N.B. locations in Saint John, N.B. on October 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 11:14AM EST
FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's cannabis retailer is laying off staff, saying it has a better understanding of "operational needs" three months after the historic legalization of recreational marijuana.
Cannabis NB said most of the layoffs involved people with seasonal contracts, but some are part-time or full-time employees.
Spokeswoman Marie-Andree Bolduc said Thursday that despite supply challenges, operations have normalized at the 20 stores and they now understand the needs of each outlet.
She said the move is typical for new retail operations, and in line with a need for "long-term fiscal responsibility."
Under the former Liberal government, New Brunswick had seen legalized cannabis as green gold -- a chance to rake in profits and create production and retail jobs, with a community college program developed for cannabis technicians.
In a statement, Bolduc did not immediately confirm the number of people laid off.
