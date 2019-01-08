Shoppers Drug lights up medical cannabis e-commerce sales portal
BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Shoppers Drug Mart's e-commerce platform for medical cannabis launched Tuesday, a month after Health Canada licenced the company to sell the product online.
Product information is available nationally, but Shoppers Drug Mart can initially only sell medical cannabis to patients in Ontario.
Patients will be required to take a medical document similar to a prescription to an Ontario pharmacy to begin the process.
Specialized advisers will then contact patients, review their medical history and provide support with online registration and product selection.
Shoppers Drug Mart says it has signed supply agreements with 10 licensed producers of dried cannabis and cannabis oil and will provide products and medical accessories.
