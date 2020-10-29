Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Ontario records more than 900 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 2.6 per cent
Canada expecting uptick in excess deaths amid COVID-19: StatCan
What we can learn from 1918's deadly second wave
Immunity to coronavirus lingers for months, study finds
Virus arrives in once-clear Marshall Islands
Canada's top doctor calls for 'structural change' to address COVID-19 inequities
1,500 nurses dead from COVID-19 across 44 countries: International Council of Nurses
White House falsely claims Trump is responsible for 'ending' COVID-19 pandemic
The search for COVID-19 treatments: 32 clinical trials happening right now in Canada
More than 80 per cent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had vitamin D deficiency: study
Experts advise preparing for a scaled-back COVID holiday season