Mnuchin hopes for 'substantial progress' in China talks
China's Vice Premier Liu He, right, shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Beijing, on March 29, 2019. (Nicolas Asfouri / Pool Photo via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 3:38AM EDT
BEIJING -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he hopes for "substantial progress" in talks with Chinese officials aimed at ending a tariff war over Beijing's technology ambitions.
Mnuchin arrived Tuesday in Beijing for the latest negotiations on the trade fight between the two biggest global economies, which has rattled financial markets.
Mnuchin noted most talks are scheduled next week in Washington and said: "We hope to make substantial progress in these two meetings."
Mnuchin expressed hope Monday the latest talks will make enough progress so that U.S. officials can recommend to President Donald Trump whether to make a deal with Beijing.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Asian stocks mixed after new Wall Street high
- Virginia job post seeking 'preferably Caucasian' applicants removed
- Harsh winter chills CN Rail's record first-quarter revenues, boosted by crude
- Trump sues banks to block House subpoenas for records
- Study shows what business leaders can learn from NHL coaches