Middle East tanker attack lifts oil prices and North American markets
An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/ISNA)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 12:46AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 4:32PM EDT
TORONTO - An attack on oil tankers in the Middle East sent crude prices higher to the benefit of North American stock markets.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 12.02 points to 16,239.26.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 101.94 points at 26,106.77. The S&P 500 index was up 11.80 points at 2,891.64, while the Nasdaq composite was up 44.41 points at 7,837.13.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.05 cents US compared with an average of 75.17 cents US on Wednesday.
The July crude contract was up US$1.14 at US$52.28 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 6.1 cents at US$2.32 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$6.90 at US$1,343.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 0.25 of a cent at US$2.66 a pound.
