MEC faces calls to drop outdoor brands owned by U.S. gun manufacturer
Mountain Equipment Co-op says it will be meeting today to discuss future plans for several well-known outdoor brands owned by major U.S. ammunition and gun manufacturer Vista Outdoor Inc.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 11:09AM EST
MEC has been facing increasing calls on social media to drop brands such as Giro, Camelback, and Blackburn because their Vista parent-company also produces a similar type of rifle to the one used in the Parkland, Florida shooting earlier this month that left 17 people dead.
MEC doesn't sell firearms but does stock the helmets, sunglasses, and other outdoor equipment produced by Utah-based Vista.
A change.org petition calling on the Vancouver-based retailer to stop carrying the brands said it should do so to adhere to its mission of demonstrating ethical business practices.
MEC says on Twitter that senior management is meeting on the issue this morning and will have more to say later today.
The calls to drop the brands come as high-profile discussions on gun control continue in the U.S. following the Parkland shooting.
Thank you @mec members who contacted us with your concerns about Vista Outdoors. Senior mgmt will be discussing this first thing on Monday. We'll have an update for you later in the day.— MEC (@mec) February 26, 2018
