McDonald's Japan limits French fry sales again due to B.C. winter storm

Bad weather in B.C. earlier this month has once again forced McDonald's in Japan to place limits on French fry sales.

The fast-food giant announced last week that its 2,900 restaurants in Japan would only be serving small orders of fries for a month due to a shortage.

McDonald's had already announced last month that it would be stopping sales of medium and large fries until Dec. 31 after the heavy rain in B.C. in November caused flooding and mudslides, compounded with the effects of COVID-19, disrupting supply chains in the province.

This time, McDonald's says the shortage is due to the recent winter storms in B.C., which have once again caused disruption at the Port of Vancouver. A translated version of the company's statement says the problems at the port led to delays of shipments that were scheduled to arrive in early to mid-January.

In late December and early January, much of the province was blanketed with heavy snow, high winds and extreme cold after an influx of Arctic air from Siberia hit Western Canada.

McDonald's says it is working with its suppliers to arrange new distribution channels and ensure stability in its supply chain.