Materials, tech and industrials lift TSX, U.S. stock markets mixed
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 12:11AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:36AM EDT
TORONTO -- The materials, technology and industrials sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.49 points at 16,379.42.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.83 points at 26,775.12. The S&P 500 index was up 2.7 points at 3,007.22, while the Nasdaq composite was up 43.26 points at 8,163.05.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.42 cents US, unchanged from Wednesday.
The December crude contract was down three cents at US$55.94 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 1.2 cents at US$2.44 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was 20 cents at US$1,495.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.45 of a cent at US$2.68 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Materials, tech and industrials lift TSX, U.S. stock markets mixed
- Outgoing ECB chief defends legacy against stimulus skeptics
- Australian judge orders Chinese tycoon to detail wealth
- It's makeover time for the 50-year-old American Express 'Green Card'
- Workers at large GM plant in Michigan approve contract