

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The materials sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the prices for gold and copper also moved up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.96 points at 15,909.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.61 points at 25,868.64. The S&P 500 index was up 1.31 points at 2,776.91, while the Nasdaq composite was up 13.19 points at 7,485.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.44 cents US compared with an average of 75.38 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract down 14 cents at US$55.84 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 2.5 cents at US$2.65 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$19.10 at US$1,341.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 6.7 cents at US$2.87 a pound.