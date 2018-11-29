Complete coverage on CTVNews.ca
NETA co-founder Arnon Vered sells Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz the first legal recreational sale of marijuana at the NETA facility on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Northampton, Mass. The state's first commercial pot shops opened Tuesday in Leicester and Northampton. (Don Treeger / The Republican via AP)
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. - The first commercial pot shops in Massachusetts sold more than $2.2 million worth of marijuana products during the first five days they were open for business.
That's according to figures released Tuesday by the Cannabis Control Commission.
The stores in Northampton and Leicester began operations on Nov. 20 and combined sold $440,000 worth of cannabis that day. The busiest day was Friday after Thanksgiving when the stores reported nearly $480,000 in gross sales.
A total of 56,380 marijuana products were purchased during the initial five-day period.
The commission released the figures without comment.
The store openings were not without a hitch as some Leicester residents complained about traffic jams and other problems during a town hall meeting Monday.