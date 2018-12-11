Marriott and Starwood face class action lawsuits following data breach
In this Tuesday, April 30, 2013, file photo, a man works on a new Marriott sign in front of the former Peabody Hotel in Little Rock, Ark. Marriott says the information of up to 500 million guests at its Starwood hotels has been compromised. (AP /Danny Johnston, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 10:32AM EST
TORONTO - Marriott International Inc. customers in Canada have filed a string of class-action lawsuits against the hotel giant and its Starwood brand after a recent security breach.
At least three lawsuits have been launched against the U.S.-based company behind brands including W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton and Westin.
Court documents show Toronto- and Montreal-based plaintiffs are accusing the company of negligence. They allege Marriott and Starwood were "reckless" with and failed to their protect personal information.
The allegations have not been proven in court.
Marriott declined to discuss the cases, saying the company does not comment on pending litigation.
The hotel chain revealed last month that hackers stole contact, credit card, passport and travel information belonging to as many as 500 million guests over four years.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Stocks veer back upward on hopes for U.S.-China trade talks
- Cenovus plans $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion in capital spending for 2019
- Marriott and Starwood face class action lawsuits following data breach
- 'Widening gap of distrust' raised as Google CEO grilled by U.S. lawmakers
- Enbridge announces new pipeline spending, raises dividend