

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index saw a mixed decline that included Canada's major banks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.46 points at 16,450.71 in late morning trading. Shares of Canada's five major banks were down slightly.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.05 points at 27,190.30. The S&P 500 index was down 8.57 points at 3,011.40, while the Nasdaq composite was down 25.82 points at 8,267.51.

The Canadian dollar traded at 75.89 cents US, compared with Monday's average of 75.99 cents US.

The September crude contract was up 25 cents at US$57.12 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was flat at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up $8.40 at US$1,428.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 3.2 cents at US$2.69 a pound.