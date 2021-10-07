Macklem: Governments, private sector need to deliver vaccines to developing nations
The governor of the Bank of Canada is pressing the case for COVID-19 vaccines to be sent to developing nations.
Tiff Macklem says the pandemic is not just the biggest health risk facing the world, but also the largest economic risk.
In a speech today, he says governments and the private sector must work together to make vaccines available to all.
He says the global financial system needs to chart a path out of the pandemic that balances short-term needs with long-term goals.
Macklem warns that policy-makers putting too much focus on managing immediate volatility in their economies could thwart long-run changes fundamental to boosting productivity and standards of living.
Speaking to the American-based Council on Foreign Relations, Macklem says finding that balance is even more crucial now as central banks prepare to wind down stimulus programs and likely put the global financial system under more pressure.
"We need a clear long-run destination that everyone is committed to and a framework to manage short-run challenges in a way that doesn't derail us from that ultimate destination," Macklem says in the text of his speech.
"What we need is an international monetary and financial system that can handle -- even facilitate -- the transitions to come, including the exit from exceptional monetary policy, the transition to net-zero emissions and the potential digitalization of the international monetary system."
The Bank of Canada has already started to unwind one of its key stimulus programs launched at the start of the pandemic by rolling back its weekly purchases of federal bonds. The program, known as quantitative easing, is designed to encourage low interest rates on things like mortgages and business loans, but could soon move to a phase where it no longer adds stimulus, but only maintains what is there.
Similarly, the central bank's key policy rate has stayed at 0.25 per cent since the start of the pandemic, which is as low as the bank says it will go, and where it should stay until the second half of next year when the Bank of Canada expects the economy to have healed enough to handle higher interest rates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021
MORE Business News
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Quebec police issue Amber Alert for two abducted toddlers; seeking black Chevrolet Traverse
Quebec police have issued an Amber Alert for a black Chevrolet Traverse with license plate E35 SSW, last seen in Sutton, in the Eastern Townships. The driver, the mother of two abducted infants, may have been heading east.
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
Canadians face record national average gasoline prices ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Canadians are being hit with all-time record gasoline prices heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend. Federal government data shows the average national retail price for regular gasoline in Canada hit $1.45 per litre this week.
Acetaminophen recall: Incorrect dosage on label could lead to overdose, Health Canada says
Health Canada has issued a recall for two lots of Novo-Gesic Forte Acetaminophen tablets distributed by Teva Canada because of a labelling error that could result in a person exceeding the maximum daily dosage for acetaminophen.
Gov't report details Trump's efforts to reverse election results
A report by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Democratic majority details Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost, with the Justice Department brought to the brink of chaos and top officials there and at the White House threatening to resign.
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
Canada
-
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
-
Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases ahead of releasing new Thanksgiving guidelines
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province releases guidelines on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving this holiday weekend.
-
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
-
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
-
Dozens of unvaccinated Windsor, Ont. hospital employees terminated
Hospitals in Windsor, Ont., have terminated dozens of unvaccinated staff members now that their COVID-19 vaccine policies are in full effect.
-
Coroner's jury begins deliberations into N.B. police killing of Rodney Levi
Jurors in the coroner's inquest investigating the RCMP fatal shooting of an Indigenous man in New Brunswick last year have begun deliberations.
World
-
First he was silent, then he disappeared. Here's a timeline of the search for Brian Laundrie
It's now been more than three weeks since Brian Laundrie went missing after returning without his fiancee, Gabby Petito, from a cross-country trip.
-
World food prices hit 10-year peak, UN agency says
World food prices rose for a second consecutive month in September to reach a 10-year peak, driven by gains for cereals and vegetable oils.
-
U.S. debt crisis: Agreement set on short-term debt limit fix
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government's borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis.
-
U.S. watchdog will look into allegations Afghan's Ghani took millions from country
John Sopko, the U.S. special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, said on Wednesday his office would look into allegations that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took millions of dollars with him when he left the country.
-
Magnitude 5.9 quake shakes Tokyo; 5 people slightly injured
A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, slightly injuring at least five people and halting trains and subways. Officials said there was no major damage or danger of a tsunami.
-
Independent group claims it solved the mystery behind the identity of the Zodiac Killer
Law enforcement agencies said they are still investigating the Zodiac Killer case as an independent group of cold-case investigators came forward Wednesday to claim they had solved the mystery of who was behind the decades-old serial murders.
Politics
-
'I regret it,' Trudeau says of travel to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
-
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
-
Liberals gain one more seat after judicial recount in Quebec
Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount. The recount bumps up the total number of seats won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals to 160, although the winner in one of them -- Kevin Vuong in Toronto's Spadina-Fort York -- will be sitting as an Independent MP, meaning the party will have 159 Liberal MPs in the House of Commons.
Health
-
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
-
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
-
Acetaminophen recall: Incorrect dosage on label could lead to overdose, Health Canada says
Health Canada has issued a recall for two lots of Novo-Gesic Forte Acetaminophen tablets distributed by Teva Canada because of a labelling error that could result in a person exceeding the maximum daily dosage for acetaminophen.
Sci-Tech
-
What parents need to know about the Twitch leak
The data breach affecting gaming platform Twitch has put tens of millions of user passwords, payment methods and personal information at risk. CTVNews.ca speaks to experts about what parents and users need to know to protect their personal data.
-
Microsoft: Russia behind 58 per cent of detected state-backed hacks
Russia accounted for most state-sponsored hacking detected by Microsoft over the past year, with a 58 per cent share, mostly targeting government agencies and think tanks in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members, the company said.
-
Quebec physicist linked to Nobel-winning research urges Canada to 'value science'
A Quebec-born scientist who has contributed to research that won his collaborator this year's Nobel Prize in Physics says he hopes to inspire Canadians to value science.
Entertainment
-
Keanu Reeves among 2021 inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame
Actors Keanu Reeves and Graham Greene, retired Lt.-Gen. Romeo Dallaire and musician Bruce Cockburn are among this year's inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame.
-
NEW
NEW | Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
-
1st trial in college admissions bribe scheme to head to jury
Two wealthy parents who are the first to stand trial in the college admissions bribery scandal used lies and money to steal coveted spots at prestigious schools their kids couldn't secure on their own, a prosecutor said Wednesday before jurors decide if the men are guilty.
Business
-
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
-
Macklem: Governments, private sector need to deliver vaccines to developing nations
The governor of the Bank of Canada is pressing the case for COVID-19 vaccines to be sent to developing nations.
-
Canadians face record national average gasoline prices ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Canadians are being hit with all-time record gasoline prices heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend. Federal government data shows the average national retail price for regular gasoline in Canada hit $1.45 per litre this week.
Lifestyle
-
The Queen meets with Canadian soldiers performing guard duties at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday met with a group of Canadian artillery soldiers who have been stationed in the U.K. and are performing guard duties at Windsor Castle.
-
Lululemon joins new generation of home gym equipment retailers with launch of Mirror
Lululemon Athletica Inc. is joining the booming personalized at-home exercise trend with the launch of Mirror, a large electronic device for streaming workout classes.
-
Instagram and teens: How to keep your kids safe
Experts say open lines of communication, age limits and if necessary, activity monitoring are some of the steps parents can take to help kids navigate the dangers of social media while still allowing them to chat with peers on their own terms.
Sports
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
18 ex-NBA players charged in US$4M health care fraud scheme
Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of about US$4 million, according to an indictment Thursday in New York.
-
Queen Elizabeth launches baton relay for Commonwealth Games
Queen Elizabeth II held her first major engagement at Buckingham Palace since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year and a half ago, as she presided Thursday over the launch of the baton relay for next year's Commonwealth Games in the central England city of Birmingham.
Autos
-
No room for error in Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen F1 title fight
With only two points separating championship leader Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in a thrilling Formula One title race, neither can afford a slip in the remaining seven races.
-
Black ex-Tesla worker who claimed racial abuse awarded US$137M
Tesla Inc. must pay nearly US$137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker's San Francisco Bay Area factory.
-
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode
Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver's air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.