

CTVNews.ca Staff





Budget carrier Wow Air is to launch a new service to Europe from Vancouver next summer.

The Icelandic airline will offer six flights per week from British Columbia’s biggest city to Reykjavik, on its Airbus A321neo aircraft, starting June 2019.

The Icelandic capital has become a popular stopover for Canadian travellers. Wow already operates flights from Montreal and Toronto, connecting to other destinations in Europe or further afield.

Iceland has a big tourist pull too, with visitors hoping to see the Northern Lights or bathe in the Blue Lagoon.

In a statement, Wow founder and chief executive Skúli Mogensen said: “The new route in Vancouver is a testament to our commitment to pursue growth in North America, as well as connect more Canadian travellers to our growing list of overseas destinations."

Vancouver Airport Authority welcomed the expansion to its route network.

Authority president and chief executive Craig Richmond added: "With the addition of WOW Airlines, we are well on our way to reaching our goal of 29 million passengers by 2020 and will have 57 airlines servicing the YVR community."

Wow said the new service was made possible in part by Vancouver Airport’s rates and charges program, which provides “a highly competitive rate structure and includes rates lower than any other major airport in Canada and competing U.S. airports.”

The low-cost long-haul company said one-way fares from Vancouver will start from $129 to Iceland and $199 to European destinations including Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin. Prices for New Delhi are from $329 and Tel Aviv $249.