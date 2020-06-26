TORONTO -- Losses in the heavyweight financial sector weighed on Canada's main stock index, which posted a triple-digit fall in late-morning trading, while the loonie dropped below 73 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 174.58 points at 15,271.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 551.56 points at 25,194.04. The S&P 500 index was down 55.3 points at 3,028.46, while the Nasdaq composite was down 172.01 points at 9,844.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.93 cents US compared with 73.29 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude contract was down 56 cents at US$38.16 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up nearly a penny at US$1.56 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$2.50 at US$1,768.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nearly a penny at US$2.69 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2020

