Lawsuit filed over L.L. Bean's 1-year limit on returns
Talitha Donaldson displays a label that is glued onto the back of every L.L. Bean boot, at a facility in Lewiston, Maine, on Dec. 2, 2014. (AP / Robert F. Bukaty)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 9:52AM EST
CHICAGO -- An unhappy customer is suing L.L. Bean over its new return policy, claiming the company broke a vow to customers.
The lawsuit in federal court in Chicago contends customers bought items because of L.L. Bean's unlimited "satisfaction" guarantee. The lawsuit accuses L.L. Bean of breach of warranty.
The Maine-based retailer announced Friday it's imposing a one-year limit for most returns, because it says too many people are abusing the system.
Company spokeswoman Carolyn Beem said the lawsuit misrepresents the return policy. She said purchases made before Feb. 9, 2018, are not subject to the new policy as long as there's proof of purchase.
The plaintiff, Victor Bondi, is seeking class-action status for the lawsuit filed on Monday. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages or an order that L.L. Bean honour the old warranty.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Virtual currencies are no way to pay, say European officials
- Lawsuit filed over L.L. Bean's 1-year limit on returns
- Advocate criticizes lack of focus on airline passengers needing comfort animals
- Markets Q and A: Is the worst of stock market turmoil over?
- Virtual currencies are no way to pay, say European officials