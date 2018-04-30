Kuwait ready to co-operate with Philippines after worker ban
In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, protesters picket the Senate at the start of the probe in the death of an overseas worker in Kuwait, Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 9:39AM EDT
KUWAIT CITY -- Kuwait says it stands ready to co-operate with the Philippines to address labour issues facing Filipino workers, but would also "act decisively" against attempts to breach its sovereignty.
Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah's comments came in response to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's announcement that Filipino workers would be permanently banned from heading to Kuwait. More than 260,000 Filipinos work in Kuwait.
Al-Jarallah's comments Sunday were carried by the state-run Kuwait News Agency.
Kuwait last week expelled the Philippine ambassador and recalled its envoy from Manila over a dispute sparked by complaints of the abuse of Filipina housemaids and workers.