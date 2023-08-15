July home sales see largest annual rise in 2 years: CREA
July home sales saw the largest year-over-year increase in more than two years, but were little changed from June, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Tuesday.
On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, sales edged up 8.7 per cent from the prior July to 41,186.
Seasonally-adjusted sales amounted to 40,028, a 0.7 per cent drop from June. Sales were up in July in more than half of all local markets, but a decline in the Greater Toronto Area, a typically hot housing market, tipped the national figure "slightly negative," CREA said.
The association has seen signs of stabilizing across the national housing market since May as prospective buyers acclimatize to a higher interest rate environment than many were anticipating.
"July continued along the same trend we've seen emerge in recent months, with sales levelling off and new listings returning in more normal numbers," Larry Cerqua, CREA's chair, said in a press release.
"This has been giving buyers more choice and balancing the market, which as of July was also slowing the rate of price growth."
The average home price was $668,754, up 6.3 per cent from a year earlier.
On a seasonally-adjusted basis, the average was $690,867, a two per cent slide from June.
Meanwhile, new listings ticked down 0.2 per cent from last year to 73,215 and rose 5.6 per cent on a seasonally-adjusted basis to 67,636.
Shaun Cathcart, CREA's senior economist, said the numbers indicate housing markets have settled down in recent months and prices are moderating.
Sales and price growth, he said, are already showing signs of tapering off in August because of the Bank of Canada's mid-July interest rate hike and messaging suggesting that inflation will be well above its two per cent target for longer than it expected.
"We're probably looking at another round of 'back to the sidelines' for some buyers until there's a higher level of certainty around interest rates going forward," Cathcart said in a press release.
But with inflation above three per cent in July and the possibility of another interest rate increase looming, Toronto broker Cailey Heaps said buyers with mortgage approvals already in hand will be keen to take advantage before their rate increases in the fall.
"I expect September and October will be busy as a result," she wrote in an email.
Heaps finds the summer months tend to be slow but July was "surprisingly strong."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.