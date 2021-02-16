OTTAWA -- The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in January hit a new record high for the month as prices also set a new high water mark.

The association says January sales were up 35.2 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Sales for the first month of the year were also up 2.0 per cent compared with December.

The increase came as the national sales-to-new listings ratio rose to 90.7 per cent -- the highest level on record. The previous monthly record was 81.5 per cent set 19 years ago.

The actual national average price of a home sold in January was a record $621,525, up 22.8 per cent from the same month last year.

CREA says excluding Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, two of the country's most active and expensive markets, cuts $129,000 from the national average price.

Canadian �� sales kick off 2021 with another monthly record in January. More details �� https://t.co/ABP2i2Kfbk #CREAStats pic.twitter.com/IVdUhW9PWx — CREA | ACI (@CREA_ACI) February 16, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021