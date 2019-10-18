J&J recalls baby powder after U.S. FDA finds trace asbestos in bottle
Johnson's baby powder is squeezed from its container on April 19, 2010. (Matt Rourke / AP)
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 11:46AM EDT
Johnson & Johnson is recalling a single lot of its baby powder as a precaution after government testing found trace amounts of asbestos in one bottle bought online.
The recall comes as J&J fights thousands of lawsuits in which plaintiffs claim its iconic baby powder was contaminated with asbestos and that it caused ovarian cancer or another rare cancer. At multiple trials, J&J experts have testified asbestos hasn't been detected in the talc in its baby powder in many tests over 40 years.
On Friday, J&J said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found minuscule amounts of asbestos in one bottle. The company is investigating whether the bottle is counterfeit and how the contamination occurred.
The recalled lot contained 33,000 bottles.
J&J shares dropped 4% to $130.86.
