

David McHugh, The Associated Press





FRANKFURT -- Multiple threats stalking Europe's economy mean the European Central Bank could keep interest rates at rock-bottom levels longer than expected.

That would extend skimpy returns for savers but support indebted companies and governments with low borrowing costs.

Speculation about a possible longer path to the first rate increases in Europe since 2011 has grown ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting Thursday. The renewed focus also comes after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell suggested the Fed may not hike its own rates as fast as expected either.

The reason for the doubts in Europe: the economy has slowed and faces worrisome hurdles in the months ahead.

Those include a possibly chaotic Brexit, the U.S.-China trade dispute, and the threat of U.S. auto tariffs on the EU.