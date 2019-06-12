Husky fined $3.8M for leak into North Saskatchewan River
Crews work to clean up an oil spill on the North Saskatchewan River near Maidstone, Sask on Friday July 22, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jason Franson)
Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 12:15PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 5:36PM EDT
LLOYDMINSTER, Sask. -- Husky Energy has been fined $3.8 million for a pipeline leak that spilled oil into a major river and tainted the drinking water supply for thousands of people in Saskatchewan.
The spill into the North Saskatchewan River in July 2016 forced the cities of North Battleford, Prince Albert and Melfort to shut off their water intakes for almost two months.
Calgary-based Husky pleaded guilty earlier today in provincial court in Lloydminster, Sask., to three environmental charges.
About 225,000 litres of diluted heavy oil spilled from Husky's pipeline near Maidstone in west-central Saskatchewan and the company said about 40 per cent made it into the river.
The City of Prince Albert says in its victim impact statement that the spill caused significant disruption, stress and considerable losses to individuals and businesses.
Three First Nations in the area told court that Husky's cleanup was inadequate and they can no long hunt, fish or grow crops because of continued oil contamination.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Husky fined $3.8M for leak into North Saskatchewan River
- Quebec maple producers have sweet year, produce a record 159 million pounds
- MEC yanks products from web store after 'pink tax' complaints
- Thousands hear anti-Ottawa messages at pro-pipeline rally in Calgary
- Protester storms stage at Global Petroleum Show in Calgary