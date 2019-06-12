

Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press





LLOYDMINSTER, Sask. -- Husky Energy has been fined $3.8 million for a pipeline leak that spilled oil into a major river and tainted the drinking water supply for thousands of people in Saskatchewan.

The spill into the North Saskatchewan River in July 2016 forced the cities of North Battleford, Prince Albert and Melfort to shut off their water intakes for almost two months.

Calgary-based Husky pleaded guilty earlier today in provincial court in Lloydminster, Sask., to three environmental charges.

About 225,000 litres of diluted heavy oil spilled from Husky's pipeline near Maidstone in west-central Saskatchewan and the company said about 40 per cent made it into the river.

The City of Prince Albert says in its victim impact statement that the spill caused significant disruption, stress and considerable losses to individuals and businesses.

Three First Nations in the area told court that Husky's cleanup was inadequate and they can no long hunt, fish or grow crops because of continued oil contamination.