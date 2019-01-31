Husky finalizing repair plan as some oil production resumes off N.L. after spill
It's now impossible to clean up Newfoundland's largest-ever oil spill that leaked into the ocean last week, according to the regulatory board that oversees the province's offshore activities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 11:08AM EST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Husky restarted oil production off Newfoundland this week, but the company hasn't yet determined how to repair the connector responsible for November's oil spill.
The company halted production for more than two months in the White Rose oil field following a Nov. 16 oil spill of an estimated 250,000 litres.
Earlier this week, the Canada-Newfoundland Offshore Petroleum Board approved Husky's restart at one drill centre that uses a separate flowline from the one where the leak originated.
The board also approved Husky's plan to retrieve the faulty flowline connector and bring it up for examination.
Husky senior vice-president Trevor Pritchard said it could be weeks before a two-day weather window appears for the company to retrieve the connector, plug the flowline and flush it with water.
Once the connector is retrieved, an engineering solution to repair the flowline will be presented to the board for approval.
