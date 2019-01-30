Husky resumes oil production off N.L. following November spill
The SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading vessel is shown in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Husky Energy)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 11:32AM EST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Husky is resuming oil production work off Newfoundland, two months after operations were suspended following a spill of about 250,000 litres.
The Canada-Newfoundland Offshore Petroleum Board gave Husky's plan to plug the failed flowline connector its seal of approval this week, along with several conditions.
Production began to restart on Wednesday at a section of the White Rose oil field separate from the area where the spill originated in November.
Key operations will happen during daylight hours as a condition of the regulator's approval.
Other conditions will require aerial and vessel surveillance, operational and wildlife observers on board and monitoring of Husky's onshore activities.
The offshore board's investigation into the mid-November oil spill continues.
