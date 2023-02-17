High gas prices may have curbed downward inflation trend in January: economists
Canada's annual inflation rate has been slowing since the summer, but economists are predicting that higher fuel prices in January may have hindered that trend.
Economists have been encouraged by recent month-to-month trends, which have shown prices have been rising at a slower pace.
However, TD is forecasting price growth accelerated between December and January.
"January is ... looking like it's going to be a little bit of a setback," said TD director of economics James Orlando, also noting that a one-month uptick "doesn't mean that February won't go back down to trend."
Statistics Canada is expected to release its consumer price index for January on Tuesday. The report will include last month's headline inflation rate, which compares prices to the same time last year.
Canada's annual headline inflation rate has fallen from its peak of 8.1 per cent seen in June to 6.3 per cent in December as gas prices have fallen, supply chain woes ease, and interest rates weigh on spending.
While TD is forecasting price growth accelerated between December and January, it is anticipating the annual inflation rate for January to come in at 6.2 per cent. CIBC is forecasting a slight increase to 6.4 per cent.
Although inflation has eased in recent months, less progress has been made when it comes to food prices. In December, grocery prices were 11 per cent higher than a year ago.
Orlando said food inflation may have eased last month because of falling diesel prices, which affects transportation costs.
"It's probably not coming down as fast as most Canadians want but (food) has been one of the real slow moving pieces of inflation," Orlando said.
Looking ahead, most economists remain confident that inflation will fall significantly this year.
That's in part due to how inflation is calculated. Given most of the acceleration in price growth happened last spring and early summer, the annual rate is expected to fall significantly in the coming months.
"When the big price increases that we saw last year fall out of the calculation later this spring, it will lead the overall number to fall quite a bit," said Karyne Charbonneau, CIBC's executive director of economics.
The Bank of Canada is forecasting the annual inflation rate to fall to about three per cent in mid-2023 and back to its two per cent target next year.
Last month, the Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate for the eighth consecutive time since March 2022, bringing it from near zero to 4.5 per cent. That's the highest it's been since 2007. At the time, the central bank said it would take a "conditional" pause to assess the effects of higher interest rates on the economy.
Economists note interest rate hikes can take up to two years to fully work their way through the economy.
However, if inflation doesn't come down as expected and the economy stays hot, the central bank has made it clear it is ready to jump back in and raise rates further.
Orlando said a slight acceleration in prices during one month won't sway the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates, noting the bar for further rate hikes is now higher.
He said the Bank of Canada knows it's "raised rates to a level that should slow the economy down and bring inflation down."
What should be more concerning to the central bank right now is January's strong jobs report, Orlando said.
Statistics Canada reported earlier this month that the economy added 150,000 jobs last month. With more Canadians looking for or having work, the unemployment rate was five per cent, hovering around record-lows.
On Thursday, Macklem said the economy is still in excess demand and the labour market is too tight.
For inflation to get back to two per cent, Macklem said "the tightness in the labour market needs to ease 1/8and 3/8 wage growth needs to moderate."
If things don't go as planned, the governor said the Bank of Canada is "fully prepared to increase interest rates further."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.