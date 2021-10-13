Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner has died

Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner has died, according to the company. His death comes shortly after Hasbro announced he would take a leave of absence for cancer treatment. (Craig Ruttle/Bloomberg/Getty Images/CNN) Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner has died, according to the company. His death comes shortly after Hasbro announced he would take a leave of absence for cancer treatment. (Craig Ruttle/Bloomberg/Getty Images/CNN)

