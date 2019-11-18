Vancouver-based Great Panther Mining Ltd. says an employee was killed late Sunday at the processing plant of its Coricancha Mine complex in Peru.

The news comes less than two weeks after Great Panther reported a contractor's 41-year-old employee was killed at its San Ignacio underground mine in Mexico during a rock fall at an auxiliary access ramp.

The intermediate gold and silver mining company says the latest fatality occurred while workers were processing stockpiles and performing limited mining following a bulk sample program completed earlier this year.

Great Panther bought the Coricancha Mine in 2017 and has been working to restart it. It was closed in 2013.

It says personnel immediately closed the plant area after the accident and informed the employee's family and local authorities. It said the victim was an experienced plant operator who had worked at the Coricancha Mine for almost seven years.

The area of the accident has been barricaded while an investigation is completed.

"Safety is a core value at Great Panther and we will continue to strive to prevent such accidents from occurring," said interim CEO Jeffrey Mason in a statement.

"This includes completing an investigation of this accident and taking remedial action. Great Panther is continuing an in-depth review of its comprehensive safety policies, programs, and training across all operations."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.